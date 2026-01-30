Actress Catherine O'Hara, who starred in Schitt's Creek and The Studio, has died. She was 71.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple media outlets reported the news Friday. Her manager confirmed her death.

Variety reported that O'Hara had battled a short sickness before she died in her Los Angeles home, but it is unclear what specific illness she'd had.

O'Hara portrayed Macaulay Culkin's onscreen mother in the 1990 film Home Alone and its 1992 sequel.

She earned Emmy Awards for her work in Second City Television and Schitt's Creek, and was a part of the cast of The Last of Us and The Studio.

O'Hara also voiced characters in The Nightmare Before Christmas and Chicken Little, and starred in Beetlejuice and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.