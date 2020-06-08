"[Monday night], our season of The Bachelor re-airs in a condensed three hour episode. When I was originally cast, I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color," Catherine, 34, wrote.
"I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino."
Catherine's father is of Swiss-Italian and Scottish descent, while her mother is a Filipino-American, according toPeople.
Catherine was one of 26 women to step out of a limo at the famed Bachelor mansion on Night 1 and only one of a few ladies of color.
"I counted myself out to be his fiancee because of what I assumed Sean liked," Catherine admitted of her husband, a blonde and blue-eyed former college football player from Irving, TX, who currently lives in Dallas.
"I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more. I became present with the process and as he started noticing me for who I really was, I allowed this experience to open myself up to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for all that I was."
Catherine continued in her post, "I ended up getting to represent a mixed race community, I found Christ (I LOVE my testimony!) and marrying the most amazing man I've ever known. I'd say doing this show was one of the best things that ever happened to me."
Sean and Catherine's season, including its most dramatic and romantic moments, will essentially be packed into the first episode ofThe Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airing on Monday, June 8 at 8PM ET/PT.
Sean's "unforgettable proposal stands out as one of the greatest in the history of The Bachelor," according to ABC.
Among his group of women, the former Kansas State football player dated Lesley Murphy, with whom Sean broke the Guinness World Record for longest on-screen kiss; AshLee Frazier, who shared with the Bachelor how she was adopted; and Sarah Herron, who wowed Sean with her courage.
Each Monday night, Harrison will kick things off from The Bachelor mansion in Malibu, CA, and reach into the Bachelor vault to provide viewers with a look back at a favorite prior season -- including crushing Rose Ceremonies, passionate marriage proposals, unexpected new arrivals, emotional meltdowns, big breakups, and romantic moments.
The episodes will also include virtual updates from The Bachelor franchise alums, who will reveal what's been happening in their lives ever since the final rose.
Given the next The Bachelorette season starring Clare Crawley has yet to begin production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harrison said in April this spinoff gives Bachelor Nation something to watch amid these uncertain and unpredictable times.
ABC initially announced the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! in April under a different title, The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever!.