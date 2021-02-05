The Serpent Queen, a new series about Catherine de Medici, is coming to Starz.

Starz said in a press release Thursday that it ordered the new series from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe

The Serpent Queen is based on the Leonie Frieda book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France. Francis Lawrence will executive produce the series, with Stacie Passon to direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

"The Serpent Queen may be the most cunning account of one of the most influential women ever to wear a crown that Starz has told," Starz original programming president Christina Davis said. "We are thrilled to be working with such an incredibly talented team who will give this series a modern voice among a sensational historical backdrop."

De Medici was an Italian noblewoman who became queen of France upon her marriage to King Henry II in 1533. She was the mother of Frances II, Charles IX and Henry III, who all became king of France.

"Writing Catherine and her story has been truly exciting as she is a very complex leading character who becomes a skilled ruler, battling extraordinary political and personal odds throughout her reign," Haythe said.

"She is a Queen who defies convention, as she relies upon her intellect, her unusual entourage and a ready supply of black magic inspiring, centuries later, the Evil Queen of fairy tales," he added.

Starz previously adapted Philippa Gregory's books The White Princess and The Spanish Princess, both of which center on historical queens.