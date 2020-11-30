Cate Blanchett's series Stateless and Eliza Scanlen's film Babyteeth were among the big winners at the 2020 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AACTA announced its 2020 winners in a press release Monday after the awards show took place at The Star Sydney casino in Pyrmont, Sydney.

Stateless is a drama series centering on four strangers in an immigration detention center in the Australian desert. The show is created by Blanchett, Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie, and stars Blanchett, Yvonne Strahovski, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi and Marta Dusseldorp.

Stateless won 13 awards at the AACTA Awards ceremony, including Best Telefeature or Miniseries, Best Screenplay in Television and all four acting awards across television drama.

Babyteeth is a coming-of-age comedy-drama following the friendship between Milla (Eliza Scanlen), a young woman with a terminal illness, and Moses (Toby Wallace), a young man who's been kicked out of the house.

Babyteeth received 9 AACTA awards, including Best Film, Best Direction in Film for director Shannon Murphy, and all four acting awards across film.

Other winners included Rebel Wilson, who took home Best Presenter for LOL: Last One Laughing Australia, Tim Minchin, who won Comedy Performer for Upright, and Better Days for Best Asian Film.

In addition, The Babadook director Jennifer Kent was honored with the Byron Kennedy Award, while Steve Bedwell, Bryan Cockerill and Geraldine Coy received the inaugural AACTA Reg Grundy Award.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"COVID has been an enormous challenge for everyone but it has also highlighted just how critical our screen industry is to audiences around the world. We have turned to the local entertainment industry to keep us informed and entertained, with the work of our creative industry valued by audiences more than ever before," AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said.

The 2020 AACTA Awards will air Dec. 2 on Channel 7.