Cate Blanchett will star in the upcoming Borderlands movie.

Lionsgate confirmed Thursday on Twitter that Blanchett, 51, will have a leading role in the new film, directed by Eli Roth.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Welcome Cate Blanchett to the world of @Borderlands," the post reads.

Roth confirmed the news in a statement Thursday. Roth previously collaborated with Blanchett on his 2018 film The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

"I'm so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands," Roth said. "We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there's nothing she can't do. From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing."

"Working with her is truly a director's dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an ever bigger scale," he added. "Everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we're going to create another iconic character in her already storied career."

The movie is based on the Borderlands video game. Blanchett will reportedly play Lilith, a siren with alien abilities and one of the four Vault Hunters from the 2009 game.

Borderlands follows the Vault Hunters as they search the distant planet Pandora for an alien vault. The game was followed by two sequels, Borderlands 2 (2012) and Borderlands 3 (2019), and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (2014).

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, who is also writing the HBO adaptation of the Last of Us video game, penned the latest draft of the script. Avi and Ari Arad will produce with Erik Feig.

Borderlands is slated to begin filming later this year.

Blanchett played Hela in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and has since starred in Ocean's 8 and Where's You Go, Bernadette. She stars in the new series Stateless, which premieres July 8 on Netflix.