Cate Blanchett compared her film Don't Look Up to a documentary and played Hey Robot while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blanchett portrays an entertainment-news host in the comedy, which hails from Adam McKay . Fallon explained on Wednesday how the film is about the world ending and how no one takes it seriously.

"That's reality. That's what's actually happening. Do you want to talk about the movie?" Blanchett joked.

"Adam wrote this a couple of years before the pandemic and every second that we're on set, it became less and less like a satire and more and more like a documentary," she continued.

Don't Look Up is available to stream on Netflix. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry also star. Blanchett also stars in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, currently in theaters.

The actress and Fallon were tasked with asking Amazon's Alexa smart speaker a series of questions in an attempt to get it to say a random word for Hey Robot.

Fallon was able to get Alexa to say rubber after asking the device what tires are made out of. Blanchett then got Alexa to say mushrooms after she asked about beef stroganoff.

Blanchett and Fallon, however, were unable to get Alexa to say the word walrus after multiple tries.