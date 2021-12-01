Apple TV+ announced Wednesday it has ordered the series Disclaimer from creator Alfonso Cuaron. Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline will star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the Renee Knight book, Disclaimer casts Blanchett as TV documentary journalist Catherine Ravenscroft. Kevin Kline will play a widower who publishes a book revealing Ravenscroft's secrets.

Cuaron will write, direct and executive produce all episodes of Disclaimer. He previously created the NBC TV series Believe.

Disclaimer is the first project in Cuaron's multi-picture deal with Apple TV+. Blanchett is also an executive producer.

Blanchett recently starred in the FX series Mrs. America and Netflix series Stateless. Disclaimer will be Kline's first live-action series after providing his voice for animated series and documentaries. Both Blanchett and Kline are Oscar winners.

Frequent Cuaron cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki is one of the cinematographers on Disclaimer. Lubezki shot the movies Children of Men and Gravity with Cuaron. Bruno Delbonnel is also a cinematographer for Disclaimer.