Firefighters in Utah said they used a ladder to rescue a cat that had been stuck in a high branch of a tree.

The Weber Fire District said a member of the public visited Station 66 and told firefighters the feline had been stranded for at least four days.

The district shared photos showing the firefighters using a ladder to reach the cat and bring it back to solid ground.

"The cat ran off to get some much needed food and water," officials wrote.