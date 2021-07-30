Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams are set to star in Second Stage Theater's upcoming revival of Richard Greenberg's baseball play, Take Me Out, at the Hayes Theater in New York.

Ferguson, best known for his role in the sitcom Modern Family, previously starred in Second Stage's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Take Me Out will mark the Broadway debuts of Suits alum Adams and Grey's Anatomy alum Williams.

Scott Ellis will direct the production, which is slated to open on April.

"When Darren Lemming (Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices," a synopsis said.

"Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory."

In other Broadway news, the cast has been announced for when Lin-Manuel Miranda's history-themed, hip-hop musical, Hamilton, re-opens at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Sept. 14.

Set primarily in 18th century New York, the show is about the founding fathers of America.

