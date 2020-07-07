Cassie, who won Colton's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday night after her brief virtual interview with franchise host Chris Harrison aired onThe Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!.
Cassie apparently agreed to the interview under the impression Harrison was not going to harp on her May 2020 split from Colton. Cassie said she and Harrison discussed many other topics, most of which did not get edited into the special broadcast.
"So I'm a little irritated about a few things right now. Just watched The Bachelor interview that aired and I feel like I'm speaking to no one," Cassie complained in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.
"I've said this a million times: you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about."
Cassie and Colton announced their decision to call it quits on May 29 after about 18 months of dating and frequent talk of an engagement and spending the rest of their lives together.
But now that several weeks have passed, Cassie was hoping to talk about herself and what's new in her life.
"There was so much more that I talked about in that interview than just our relationship," Cassie insisted.
"In fact, I went on there telling them that I didn't want to talk about it and I wouldn't talk about it."
Cassie went on to describe the details of her conversation with Harrison through videochat.
"We talked about my tattoo, we talked about reminiscing on [Trista Rehn's The Bachelorette] season -- which was the whole point of going on -- and we talked about school," Cassie said.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Believe it or not, there's so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that's why I'm annoyed. It's just ridiculous how people can make assumptions on things they know nothing about."
Cassie apparently felt criticized and judged by strangers after her breakup with Colton and the stress got to be so much that she deleted her Instagram account for a month.
Some of that hate and backlash resurfaced following Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, according to Cassie.
"I've been getting nasty messages from people saying, 'How rude of you, how disrespectful of you to go and talk all about your relationship and give so many details with Colton not being there. You are a terrible person,'" Cassie said in her Instagram Stories post.
"When, if you watched the interview, I said absolutely nothing -- like, absolutely nothing. That's not what it was about. That's not what it was supposed to be about."
During her interview, Harrison asked Cassie what went wrong in her relationship with Colton and why they had decided to end things, but Cassie declined to reveal any details.
Colton and Cassie first announced their breakup on Instagram, with Cassie writing on May 29, "I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us."
"Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives."
"With all that we have gone through," she continued, "we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."
Colton also expressed similar "will remain friends" sentiments in his own posting.
"Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay," he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."
"We have decided we're not moving in together until we're married. So we have something to look forward to in that step," Colton said on the March 31 episode of Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast, adding that Cassie has been extremely busy with work and school.
"She still has her internship and some time to put into that and it takes a lot of work for her to do that and takes a lot of her energy and focus. I can't imagine having to plan for a wedding and we still don't want a long engagement. So we want to make sure that timing-wise it's all right."
In addition, Colton had said on the podcast he and Cassie were definitely "up for" more reality TV.
"We've both talked about that and we're very hopeful that something might happen. We don't know, but we're definitely onboard with it. I understand the risks involved... but we both like and enjoy being on-camera. I don't see anything wrong with saying that," Colton shared.
"We like opening up when we can and when we feel it's appropriate, so we wouldn't mind it."
In his new memoir, The First Time, Colton admitted he and Cassie briefly split and went their separate ways in August 2019, People reported.
"To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren't communicating as well as we once did," Colton revealed in the book that was published in March.
"Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up... In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing."
Colton became a member of Bachelor Nation when he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018.
Colton had made up his mind before even finishing out his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
Colton had therefore built up a lot of anticipation for his Fantasy Suite date with Cassie, and it seemed he was ready and willing to lose his virginity to her during their romantic evening together.
However, Cassie attempted to quit The Bachelor at that stage in the process because she didn't feel ready to get engaged after dating Colton for such a short period of time.
Colton nearly ended production because he was so devastated, but he fought for Cassie to stay and ultimately convinced her to give him another chance.
Cassie was hesitant to continue but decided to stick around for Colton now that pressure of an engagement was off the table, and then she proceeded to meet his family on the show and fall in love with him once filming wrapped.