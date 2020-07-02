Cassie Randolph says she's experienced an "awful few months" since her split from Colton Underwood.

The 25-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's struggled with fame and haters since splitting from Underwood, the star of The Bachelor Season 23.

Randolph won Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which ended with the couple together but not engaged. The pair announced their split in May 2019, more than two months after the Season 23 finale.

In her post Wednesday, Randolph described how The Bachelor "thrust" her into the spotlight. She said she's been trying to navigate her new normal while retaining her identity.

"I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice. For someone like me it's been paralyzing," the star said. "I can overthink everything. It takes really thick skin to navigate constant drama, fake articles, nasty DMs & comments or rumors started by people who feel entitled for your personal life."

"It takes incredible mental strength to shrug off strangers who regularly criticize your character based on conclusions they drew while watching an edited TV show (I could say so much here)," she added. "It can feel like an uphill battle."

Randolph said she sometimes wants to ignore her "sensitive side" and tell off her critics.

"I feel like saying: ok all you mother [expletive] hating on me for my breakup - please stop. It's been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I'm STILL going thru it," she said. "It's hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away."

Randolph said "truly critical issues in the world," including Black Lives Matter and COVID-19, help put her "personal problems in perspective." She said she took a break from Instagram for 30 days to regroup and reflect.

"Life is short. We all have struggles to figure out. All we can do is the best we know in the moment so when we reflect, we don't feel regret," the star said. "Always be learning, always be growing."

Fellow Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jade Roper, Tia Booth, Raven Gates, Becca Tilley and Catherine Agro were among those to show their support for Randolph in the comments.

"So much love to you!" Tilley wrote.

"love this. love you. proud of how you've handled everything. gods light and energy shines through your beautiful soul," Agro added.

