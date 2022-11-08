Casey Anthony will speak out in the new limited series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, Peacock has announced.

"For the first time on camera Casey Anthony sits down to share her side of the story since her culture defining trail and acquittal 11 years ago," reads a press release from Peacock on Tuesday.

"The docs-series will also feature Casey's personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense's evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm," the statement said.

"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story," said series director Alexandra Dean.

ABC News came under fire in 2010 after it was revealed that they had paid Anthony $200,000 for exclusive rights to reproduce family photos and videos.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 29.

Peacock posted a teaser to YouTube on Tuesday.