The Cinema Audio Society announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 56th annual CAS Awards, which honors outstanding achievement in sound mixing.

The Mandalorian received received two nominations in the Television Series 1/2 Hour category for episodes "The Child" and "The Jedi."

Dead to Me, Modern Family and Ted Lasso were also nominated for Television Series 1/2 Hour. Better Call Saul, Ozark, The Crown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Westworld were nominated for Television Series 1 Hour.

Sound of Metal was nominated in the Motion Picture - Live Action category with Greyhound, Mank, News of the World and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Onward, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Soul, The Croods: A New Age and Trolls World Tour were nominated for Motion Picture - Animated.

George Clooney will be honored with the CAS Filmmaker Award and William B. Kaplan will be honored with the Career Achievement Award at the CAS Awards virtual event on April 17.

The full list of nominees can be found on the official Cinema Audio Society website.