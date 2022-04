The Princess Bride alum Cary Elwes and The Haunting of Hill House actor Michiel Huisman have joined the ensemble of Netflix's sci-fi movie, Rebel Moon.

The cast of writer-director Zack Snyder 's forthcoming project will also feature Alfonso Herrera from The Exorcist and Corey Stoll from Billions, the streaming service announced Friday.

"When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand," a synopsis said.

No premiere date has been announced.