Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Carter.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Korean action film Sunday featuring Joo Won.

Carter follows the titular Carter (Joo Won), a man with no memory who is tasked with transporting a young child to North Korea amid a deadly pandemic that has infected over 8 million people.

"Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger," an official description reads.

The trailer teases "nonstop action" in the new movie.

Carter is directed by The Villainess director Jung Byung-gil. The film premieres Aug. 5 on Netflix.

Netflix is developing other Korean titles, including a second season of its hit series Squid Game.