The 39-year-old country music singer released the song "Denim & Rhinestones" on Friday.
In "Denim & Rhinestones," Underwood sings about being the perfect fit with a partner.
"You're the smooth and I'm the shine / We're the neon dancing all night / Denim and rhinestones / You're the cool and I'm the fire / No, we're never going out of style," she sings.
"Denim & Rhinestones" is the title track from Underwood's forthcoming album of the same name. The album also features the songs "Velvet Heartbreak," "Ghost Story," "Hate My Heart," "Burn," "Crazy Angels," "Faster," "Pink Champagne," "Wanted Woman," "Poor Everybody Else," "She Don't Know" and "Garden."
