Carrie Underwood will release her first Christmas album in September.

The 37-year-old country music star shared a trailer for the holiday album, titled My Gift, on Tuesday.

"I realize we're in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn't wait to tell you.... at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25!" she captioned the post. "So much love has gone into this and I cannot wait to share it with you!"

The trailer shows Underwood recording My Gift in the studio and taking part in the album cover photo shoot.

"This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album," she says in the teaser. "I just felt like this was such a fitting time -- kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this."

In a statement, Underwood said she's had a period of "personal and spiritual reflection" amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"For me, it's more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this," she said. "Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

My Gift will feature Underwood's renditions of such Christmas songs as "Little Drummer Boy" and new original material. The album will be released Sept. 25.

