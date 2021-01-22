Carrie Underwood is looking back on the "long, hard road" she experienced leading up to her son Jacob's birth.

The 37-year-old country music star revisited her fertility struggles in an Instagram post Thursday while celebrating Jacob's second birthday.

Underwood has two sons, Jacob and Isaiah, 5, with her husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher.

"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you. Today you are two," Underwood captioned a baby photo of her younger son.

"You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God," she said. "Happy birthday, sweet boy!"

Underwood previously shared how she had three miscarriages between 2017 and 2018. In an interview with People in June 2019, the singer said she got "real" with God during a heart-to-heart conversation about her fertility struggles.

"I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family," Underwood said. "I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don't want to complain, ever."

"But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't mean to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why," she added.

