Carrie Underwood and John Legend team up in Underwood's new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underwood, 37, released a video for the song "Hallelujah" featuring Legend, 41, on Thursday.

The video shows Underwood and Legend sing together in a winter wonderland. The pair stay cozy around a piano by a fire as people walk up to the building through the snow outside.

Underwood also shared a clip on Instagram.

"Hallelujah" appears on Underwood's holiday album My Gift, released in September. The album also features the songs "Let There Be Peace" and "Sweet Baby Jesus," along with Underwood's versions of holiday classics.

My Gift is Underwood's first Christmas album. She said in July that she made the album during a period of "personal and spiritual reflection" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me, it's more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this," the star said. "Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

Underwood will perform songs from My Gift during a new HBO Max special. My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 3.