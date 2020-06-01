Carrie Ann Inaba is apologizing to Kelly Monaco, 15 years after her critique of the actress on Dancing with the Stars.

Inaba, 52, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published Monday that she's learned a lot since her "abrasive" 2005 critique of Monaco during the show's series premiere.

After Monaco's first performance with her professional dancing partner, Alec Mazo, Inaba said, "Kelly, I didn't enjoy your dancing. You looked very stiff and you looked very refined. I appreciated your carriage, but it was very stiff. And it wasn't enjoyable to watch."

Inaba, who was booed by the audience for her critique, reflected on the moment in the interview.

"I was shocked at how abrasive the words sounded once they came out of my mouth because I was meaning them with, like, compassion, but they didn't come out with compassion. And that's been a huge lesson of being a judge is you really have to be careful how you wrap your words."

Inaba then addressed Monaco directly.

"Kelly Monaco, I just have to apologize to you. I mean forgive me. What I did -- what I said was horrible, but I was just a baby judge and I was still learning how to do it," she said.

Monaco and Mazo went on to win Season 1 of Dancing with the Stars. Monaco returned and was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy in Season 15, where they placed third.

Dancing with the Stars officially celebrates the 15th anniversary of its premiere Monday. Inaba voiced her support for former DWTS judge Julianne Hough while discussing the anniversary with Entertainment Tonight. Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich , announced Friday that they are separating after nearly three years of marriage.

"All I want to stay to Julianne is that I love you and I support you. Anything you need, I'm right here. I'm your sister, always. Judge sisters!" Inaba said.

Season 28, the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, ended in November with Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and professional dancer Alan Bersten being crowned the winners.