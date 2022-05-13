The season will also feature the stars of All Elite Wrestling and the D'Amelio family.
Apple TV+ released a teaser for Season 5 that shows Liu and Henwick singing to the Backstreet Boys' hit single "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and Anitta and Saweetie performing Saweetie's song "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based on the "Carpool Karaoke" segment that James Corden first introduced on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
The Apple TV+ version is not hosted by Corden and instead features different celebrities.
Apple TV+ is also developing a new series based on the Pat Conroy novel The Prince of Tides and a second season of the drama series Pachinko.
