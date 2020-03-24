'Carpool Karaoke' counts down five times the segment took a turn
UPI News Service, 03/24/2020
The Late Late Show with James Corden released a compilation video of strange turns on Carpool Karaoke.
The countdown video was released in honor of The Late Late Show celebrating its fifth anniversary this month.
Adam Levine, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Usher, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande all make appearances. Carpool Karaoke features Corden singing songs with top music stars as they drive to work.
Levine and Corden were pulled over by a police officer who told the duo to be careful on the road while filming. Anthony Kiedis, meanwhile, challenged Corden to a wrestling match that took place in front of a stranger's home.
Usher and Corden pulled over to help push a stalled car out of the road and Corden touched Eilish's pet tarantula while he was visiting the singer inside her home.
Grande leaned into rumors that she is carried everywhere by having Corden carry her into a Starbucks to order coffee. Corden held the pop star on his back the entire time during their visit.
