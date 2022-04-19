Camila Cabello joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Cabello and Coren sang together a selection of her songs including "Havana," "Don't Go Yet," "Bam Bam" and "Liar."

The singer also discussed how her family arrived in the U.S. when she was seven-years-old.

"My mom crossed the Mexican border with me when I was seven-years-old, had to leave my dad in Mexico. She had basically like the clothes on her back and barely any money, did not speak English," Cabello said.

"I remember my family was like, 'You're going to Disney World.' Because I had no idea what was happening," she continued before noting that arrived in the U.S. with a diary and a Monsters Inc. doll.

Cabello also discussed how she originally auditioned for X Factor due to being a huge fan of X Factor alums One Direction.

"This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because obviously it's like 10 years ago but I literally was like, I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. I really believed that at the time," Cabello said.

Cabello ended things by performing a cover of "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers.

Cabello recently released her new album titled Familia.