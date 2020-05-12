The former stars of Caroline in the City will read an episode of their beloved 1990s sitcom as part of the Stars in the House streaming program Tuesday night.

Participating via video-conference technology from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic are Lea Thompson , Malcolm Gets, Cathy Ladman, Tom La Grua, Andy Lauer, Eric Lutes, John Mariano and Amy Pietz

The show followed the titular cartoonist, who is dating her shallow boss Del when she falls in love with her moody colorist and best friend Richard. It ran 1995-99 on NBC.

The sitcom also featured Lauren Graham, Mark Feuerstein and Sofia Milos in recurring roles.

"They say you can never go home again," Caroline in the City Marco Pennette said in a statement, "but thanks to Stars in the House apparently you can. It's been so wonderful to revisit Caroline In The City and its talented cast. And even though a lot has changed since we shot this pilot 25 years ago, the story of a young woman searching for love in the big city is timeless."

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley host Stars in the House, episodes of which can be viewed on the show's website and its social media feeds. The program reunites erstwhile ensembles from popular shows to raise money The Actors Fund.