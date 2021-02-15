Lewis Burton, Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore paid homage to late Love Island host Caroline Flack Monday -- on the first anniversary of her death. There was also a post honoring her on Love Island's Instagram page.

Flack, who was dating Burton at the time, died by suicide at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Flack had stepped down as the host of the British version of Love Island in December 2019 after she was charged with assault following an incident at home where she lived with Burton, a former tennis player. Burton previously denied she hurt him.

"I will never forget you," Burton said on his Instagram Story alongside a heart emoji and a photo of himself with Flack.

"Always in our hearts," the official Love Island Instagram account said alongside a tribute image.

Love Island narrator Stirling posted a photo of the pair on Instagram.

"To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate," Stirling said.

Whitmore, who took over as host of Love Island and is expecting a child with Stirling, posted to Instagram a photo of herself making a funny face with Flack alongside lyrics to "The Glory of Love."

"You've got to laugh a little, cry a little, until the clouds roll by a little," Whitmore posted.