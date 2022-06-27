Actress and comedian Carol Burnett has joined the cast of Better Call Saul.

AMC said in a press release Monday that Burnett, 89, will appear in the show's sixth and final season, which will return with new episodes July 11.

Burnett will play the character Marion. She joins previously announced guest stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will reprise their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show," Burnett said.

The series is a prequel spinoff of Breaking Bad, which had a five-season run on AMC from 2008 to 2013.

Better Call Saul's final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill ( Bob Odenkirk ), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito also star.

Season 6 will resume July 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. The series finale will be released Aug. 15.