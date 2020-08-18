Carly Rae Jepsen released a new song and video Tuesday. "Me & the Boys In the Band" connects Jepsen with her bandmates, all playing their parts separately while social distancing.

"I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers," Jepsen said in a press release. She called the song "a from home 'pick me up' song from all of us to you.'"

Jepsen filmed herself singing the song in her backyard and in her bathtub, obscured by bubbles. Her band members played their instruments from their own homes.

The video also included photo montages of previous in person gigs they'd played together, including an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On May 21, Jepsen released a surprise album, Dedicated Side B, a followup to her 2019 album. Jepsen's next scheduled tour dates begin June 17, 2021 according to her website.

The press release also mentioned Jepsen's five-year anniversary party for the release of her third album E*MO*TION. Jepsen solicited videos of her fans singing and dancing to a track of their choice from the album.

Jepsen will host the karaoke party on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. EDT on YouTube.