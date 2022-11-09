The CMA award winners for Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year were announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, ahead of the official ceremony, which will air at 8 p.m. EST.

The Country Music Award for Video of the Year has gone to "Till You Can't" by Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney.

The award for Musical Event of the Year has gone to "Never Wanted to be that Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will host the 56th Annual Country Music Awards live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.