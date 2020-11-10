Carly Hughes has left the ABC sitcom American Housewife, calling the atmosphere of the show a "toxic environment."

"I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife," Hughes said in a statement to Deadline Tuesday.

"I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a Black woman in entertainment, I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve -- to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead."

The Hollywood Reporter said series creator Sarah Dunn is no longer actively involved with American Housewife, line producer Mark J. Greenberg was ousted and show-runners Kenny Schwartz and Rick Wiener were sent to sensitivity training as a result of an investigation into Hughes' allegations.

"Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season," a series representative said in a statement. "The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best."