Musician Carlos PenaVega and his wife, actress Alexa PenaVega, have announced they are expecting their third child.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS from the 6 of us :) We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can't wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!! @vegaalexa," Carlos captioned Friday's Instagram photo of him with Alexa and their two older children playing outside on the new toys.

Alexa shared on her social media account a home movie set to a holiday song sung by Carlos and his Big Time Rush bandmates.

In it, Alexa pulls up her shirt to reveal the message: "Baby No. 3. 2021."

"Beautiful Christmas. I will always be obsessed with @bigtimerush! Enjoy this awesome video by our favorite guys! @therealcarlospena @kendallschmidt @jamesmaslow @loganhenderson," Alex captioned the video.

The couple married in 2014. They are already the parents of son Ocean, 4, and Kingston, 18 months.