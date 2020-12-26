Musician Carlos PenaVega and his wife, actress Alexa PenaVega, have announced they are expecting their third child.
ADVERTISEMENT
"MERRY CHRISTMAS from the 6 of us :) We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can't wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!! @vegaalexa," Carlos captioned Friday's Instagram photo of him with Alexa and their two older children playing outside on the new toys.
Alexa shared on her social media account a home movie set to a holiday song sung by Carlos and his Big Time Rush bandmates.
In it, Alexa pulls up her shirt to reveal the message: "Baby No. 3. 2021."
"Beautiful Christmas. I will always be obsessed with @bigtimerush! Enjoy this awesome video by our favorite guys! @therealcarlospena @kendallschmidt @jamesmaslow @loganhenderson," Alex captioned the video.
The couple married in 2014. They are already the parents of son Ocean, 4, and Kingston, 18 months.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.