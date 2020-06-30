Comedian and The Dick Van Dyke Show creator Carl Reiner has died at age 98.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reiner's son Rob Reiner confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that Reiner, a veteran actor, comedian, writer, producer and director, died Monday evening.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," Rob Reiner wrote.

TMZ said Reiner died at his Beverly Hills home with his family by his side. Reiner's assistant, Judy Nagy, told Variety that Reiner died of natural causes.

Reiner was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Estelle Reiner, who died in 2008. He is survived by Rob Reiner and two other children, daughter Annie Reiner and son Lucas Reiner.

"Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost --- who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world," Reiner tweeted Saturday.

Reiner was born in The Bronx, N.Y., in 1922, and served in the Army Air Forces during World War II. As an entertainer, he first attracted national attention in 1950 by playing Sid Caesar's second banana on Your Show of Shows.

Reiner went on to create, write, produce, direct and appear as an actor in The Dick Van Dyke Show, which aired from 1961 to 1966, and later co-wrote and directed four films for Steve Martin: The Jerk (1979), Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (1982), The Man with Two Brains (1983) and All of Me (1984).

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In more recent years, Reiner played Saul Bloom in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen. He guest starred on Angie Tribeca in 2018 and voiced Carl Reineroceros in Toy Story 4, which opened in theaters in 2019.

For his accomplishments in comedy and his impact on American society, Reiner was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in 2000. He and Rob Reiner received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a joint ceremony in 2017.

Reiner was also an author who released several memoirs, including I Remember Me and What I Forgot to Remember, and the book Why & When The Dick Van Dyke Show Was Born.