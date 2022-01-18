Carl Radke is sharing more to the story of his same-sex hookup.

The 36-year-old television personality appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he went into depth about the same-sex hookup he discussed with Stephen McGee in Summer House Season 2.

Radke told McGee in 2018 that he received "the best" oral sex of his life during a past encounter with a man. On WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Radke if that was still the case.

"It was an interesting situation where I was in my young 20s," Radke said. "I was in a situation where I was hooking up with a girl and there was another guy around who we were friendly with."

Radke said he and the people involved were working with each other on a stage show at the time of the hookup.

"My scene partner and I were having fun after we had a wrap party at the theater in North Hollywood," he said. "We were smoking and drinking, doing crazy stuff, and I basically had kind of a group hookup."

Radke said he was "incredibly uncomfortable" at the time of the hookup, as he is "very confident" he is straight.

"It really kind of sent me for a loop after a while, so I didn't really talk about it for a long time," he said. "And then drunkenly, under the influence, was sharing this with Stephen back in Season 2."

Radke said he's "come to grips" with the hookup and is "stronger" for having the encounter become public.

The television personality is now dating his Summer House co-star Lindsay Hubbard and said his previous statement about the hookup being "the best" no longer stands.

Hubbard confirmed to Page Six last week that she and Radke are dating.

"We don't really talk in labels, Carl and I ... [But] we're very much together," Hubbard said. "We're very happy."

Summer House is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk, N.Y. The series returned for a sixth season Sunday.