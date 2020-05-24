Rapper and actress Cardi B shared on Instagram this weekend a photo of a colorful new tattoo that goes from the base of her neck, down her back to her buttocks and thigh.The 27-year-old star is seen squatting in a green bikini, so the floral- and butterfly-themed body art may be viewed in full.Her hair is straight and different shades of blue. She is holding a cobalt blue purse and wearing multi-hued, high-heeled shoes."She looks so good. the tat is fire," she captioned the image.The tattoo took artist Jamie Schene more than 60 hours over the course of several months to complete.Cardi B is a Grammy winner and judge on the Netflix hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow. Her film credits include Hustlers and F9.