Cardi B says her marriage to her husband, Offset, has "a lot of love."

The 27-year-old rapper discussed her relationship with Offset, 28, in the September issue of Elle following the Migos rapper's cheating scandal.

Cardi B and Offset married in September 2017 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Cardi B addressed the constant rumors about her relationship in the Elle interview.

"There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt," she said.

Cardi B acknowledged her marriage to Offset has "a lot of drama" but said their relationship is rooted in love and friendship.

"I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship," she said. "It's always us against the world."

Cardi B said she will address her relationship in her new music.

"If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I'm going to put it in the [expletive] music, and you can buy it, too," she said. "I'm not going to give it to you all for free."

Cardi B and Offset split in December 2018 amid reports Offset cheated but reconciled in early 2019. Cardi B said in the January 2019 issue of Vogue that she and Offset have "come to a clear understanding" since his cheating scandal.

"I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it ... And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world," Cardi B said.

"He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back most. Why would you do that?" she added. "For me, monogamy is the only way."

Cardi B released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. She released the new single "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion last week. On Twitter Sunday, Cardi B defended featuring Kylie Jenner in the "WAP" music video.