NBC and E! announced Friday that Halle Berry will receive the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards. Cardi B will present it to her at the live ceremony on Dec. 7.

Berry was chosen for her work as an actor in film and television, including her new film Bruised which she also directed. Berry plays a MMA fighter in Bruised, in theaters now and on Netflix Nov. 24.

Cardi B executive produced the Bruised soundtrack with Berry. Cardi B has a song on the soundtrack and five other original tracks are by female artists.

Berry made her motion picture debut in Spike Lee's 1991 film Jungle Fever. Some of her popular movies include Boomerang, The Call, James Bond film Die Another Day, John Wick: Chapter 3 and the X-Men series.

Berry won an Oscar for her role in 2001's Monster's Ball. She played the wife of a death row convict who falls for his executioner, played by Billy Bob Thornton. She also won an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing the title role in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

NBC and E! also note Berry's philanthropy towards children, women and underserved communities. Berry supports the Jenesse Center for victims of domestic abuse, the Diabetes Aware Campaign, Make-A-Wish Foundation and more.

Berry founded re-spin, a platform which shares health and wellness content and products.

The People's Choice Awards airs at 9 p.m. EST on Dec. 7.