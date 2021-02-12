Cardi B discussed her plans for a new album while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I really want my next project or anything that's related to music to just be my album," Cardi B said on Thursday when asked by Fallon if her new single "Up" was leading to a new album.

"I just got to focus on a couple of more songs and do music videos and you know, the whole whoop-de-hoo," she continued.

Cardi B last released the album Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

Cardi B also discussed the difficulty of filming a music video during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapper mentioned how everyone in the video got tested for the virus three times.

"It cannot be more than 10 people in a room -- like it's just the craziest protocols. The craziest," Cardi B said.

Cardi B and Fallon took on The Mimic Challenge, where the duo took turns trying to mimic the sounds of inanimate objects such as the clicking of a pen of the crunch of a potato chip.