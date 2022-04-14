Rappers Cardi B and Offset shared the first pictures of their 7-month-old son Thursday on social media.

Cardi B took to Instagram and shared two photos of her son, who was sitting in a rocker and dressed in a blue puffer jacket. He also wore a matching beanie and white shoes, and he had a large diamond chain that appeared to depict a blue shark riding a wave.

In Cardi B's post, she didn't reveal her son's name, only captioning the photos with the dinosaur, wave and teddy bear emojis.

Offset, however, shared a different picture of their son and appeared to reveal his son's name with the caption, "Wave Set Cephus."

Cardi B later posted photos from an Essence magazine photo shoot of her entire family, including her and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. The shoot also included Kody, Jordan and Kalea, all of whom are children from Offset's previous relationships.

Since Wave's birth, Cardi B and Offset have largely tried to keep him out of the public eye. Last month, Cardi B jokingly shared an extreme close-up image of her son's eye in response to fans who asked for more pictures of the newborn.

Wave's low-profile internet presence comes in stark contrast to his older sister, Kulture, who has her own private Instagram account with more than two million followers. Cardi B runs the account for her daughter.