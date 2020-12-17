New episodes of Cardi Tries ____ will be posted Thursdays at noon EST. Fans can watch the show on Instagram, Messenger and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.
Cardi Tries ____ hails from Facebook Messenger and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Todd Yasui serves as showrunner and executive produced the series with Cardi B, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Patientce Foster.
Cardi B last released the single "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion in August. She apologized in November after hosting a Thanksgiving gathering with nearly 40 people in attendance.
