American rapper Cardi B said Wednesday that she has been hospitalized following a medical emergency and will not be able to perform at an Atlanta music festival as scheduled.

She did not specify what the medical emergency was or when it occurred other then to say in a post to Instagram that she has "been in the hospital recovering" over the last few days.

She also announced that she will not be able to perform Saturday at the ONE MusicFest along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Method Man and others.

"It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there," she said. "Bardi Gang -- thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon."

"Don't worry. Love yall."

The announcement comes more than a month after she announced the birth of her third child on Sept. 13.