Cardi B, Gwen Stefani and Kelsea Ballerini are set to take part in iHeartRadio's SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music special on March 8, in celebration of International Women's Day.

The special was made in conjunction with SeeHer, the global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment.

The virtual event will feature interviews with Cardi B, Stefani and Ballerini as they discuss their dreams, mentors, inspirations, how they achieved their goals, their challenges and how they are helping to inspire future generations.

iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music will stream at 8 p.m. EST on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages. The special will also feature footage and interviews with other top women artists and will be available to view on-demand through March 14.

iHeartMedia will additionally be counting down to International Women's Day on March 8 starting Monday across 600 iHeartMedia broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHeartRadio's biggest podcasts.

Women will take over popular iHeartMedia radio shows and podcasts to discuss equality, inclusion, inspiration and how to help get more women heard on International Women's Day. Stations will begin playing music from today's top female artists for an hour starting at 5 p.m. EST.