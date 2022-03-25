Cardi B will guest star in an upcoming episode of Baby Shark's Big Show!

Nickelodeon said in a press release Thursday that Cardi B will voice the rap icon Sharki B in "The Seaweed Sway," which premieres April 15 at 12 p.m. EDT.

The episode will also feature Cardi B's husband, rapper Offset, as Offshark, and their 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, as Kulture Shark.

"The Seaweed Sway" will see Baby Shark and William meet Sharki B ahead of her big concert in Carnivore Cove. Sharki B asks the pair to show her around town and perform her hit dance craze, The Seaweed Sway, with her on stage.

"As hard as William tries, he keeps messing up the final move of the dance. Luckily, thanks to the help of his friends and his musical icon Sharki, William learns that the true secret to great dancing is doing it his own unique way," an official description reads.

The song "The Seaweed Sway" will appear on Nick Jr.'s compilation album Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way, which is slated for release April 8 on digital streaming platforms.

In addition, Nickelodeon said it is developing a Baby Shark first-ever original feature-length film for release on Paramount+ in 2023 and Season 2 episodes of Baby Shark's Big Show! that will air this year.