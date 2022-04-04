Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after the rapper argued with fans about not attending the Grammys on Sunday.

Fans online expressed disappointment at Cardi B not attending the Grammys where she was nominated for Best Rap Performance for her track "Up."

Cardi B did not win with the award, which went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."

Cardi B responded to the disappointed fans in now-deleted tweets.

"I'm deleting my twitter but On God I hate this [expletive] dumb [expletive] fan base," Cardi B said at the time.

Cardi B also mentioned how commentators tweeted about her two children, who she shares with husband Offset.

"You got the slow dumb [expletive] dragging my kids all cause y'all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn't the [expletive]? When the [expletive] I hinted I was going? Just [expletive] stupid I can't I needs to protect myself," she said.

"I'm not going to a award if I don't got a new song to perform Or my album ain't out...Next year," she said in another now-deleted tweet.

