Cardi B is celebrating 10 months with her baby boy, Wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old rapper shared new photos of Wave Set, her son with her husband, rapper Offset, in honor of his 10-month birthday Monday.

The pictures show Wave wearing a knitted blue hood while crawling and making faces on the floor.

"Happy 10 month BIG WAVE," Cardi B captioned the post.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was among those to react in the comments.

"Omgggg," Megan Thee Stallion wrote alongside heart-eyes emojis.

Cardi B has two children, Wave and daughter Kulture Kiari, with Offset. Cardi B shared the first photos of Wave in April.

Offset also has three kids, Kody, Jordan and Kalea, from previous relationships.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Cardi B , Offset and Kulture voiced characters in an episode of Baby Shark's Big Show that aired on Nickelodeon in April.

Cardi B released her first single of 2022 last week.