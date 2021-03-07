Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion are confirmed as presenters for the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14.

Trevor Noah is hosting the prize presentation, which honors excellence across all genres of music.

"Artists will come together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us," a network press release said.

"Additionally, Music's Biggest Night will pay tribute to independent venues, that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Cafe (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night."

The event in the past has taken place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Most awards ceremonies in the past year have taken place with artists appearing remotely from their homes or other locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The events also have had limited in-person audiences because of the health crisis.

The Grammys were delayed until March from an original Jan. 31 date.