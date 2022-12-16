Spanish superstar Rosali¬a and Cardi B have come together on the remix of her song "Despecha." Now on tour in support of her third album, Motomami, Rosali¬a enlisted the Puerto Rican rapper to join her on the track.

The song originally came out in July, topping the Billboard Latin Airplay charts.

"There are many ways to be Despecha, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets," Rosali¬a previously said in a statement.

Rosali­a went to the top of the Latin Airplay charts for the first time as a solo act with "Despecha." It also climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Tropical Airplay chart.

The two superstars teased the collaboration on their social media accounts. After asking her fans who they thought would be on the remix, Rosali­a revealed the artist just before the track dropped.

Cardi B responded on her Twitter account.

"Despetcha" was included on Rosali¬a's Motomami+ deluxe edition release.

This is not the first collaboration with another female musician for Cardi in 2022. She's also guest-starred with singer/songwriters Summer Walker and SZA for "No Love (Extended Version)," and with rapper Glorilla on "Tomorrow 2."