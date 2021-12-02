Only Murders in the Building is created by Martin and John Hoffman. The show follows Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short), three true crime podcast fans who investigate a murder in their apartment building.
The series premiered in August and was renewed for a second season in September.
"To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue -- and to carry on our show's wild ride of a mystery-comedy-empathy -- is too exciting for words," Hoffman said at the time. "So I'll shut up now -- and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!"
Delevingne is known for the films Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She plays Vignette on the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series Carnival Row.
