'Candy' trailer: Jessica Biel plays killer housewife in true crime series
UPI News Service, 04/13/2022
Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Candy.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime series Wednesday featuring Jessica Biel as convicted killer Candy Montgomery.
Candy explores the real-life story of Montgomery (Biel), a Texas housewife who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an axe in 1980.
The trailer shows how Montgomery's affair with Gore's husband, Allan (Pablo Schreiber), leads to fatal results.
"Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right -- good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions -- but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results," an official description reads.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.