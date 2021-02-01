A South Carolina man said he won a $300,000 lottery jackpot thanks to a craving for a candy bar bringing him to the right store at the right time.

The Landrum resident told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was only looking for a candy bar when he stopped at the Corner Mart in Landrum, but while in the store he decided to buy a $300,000 Extra Play scratch-off ticket.

The man said he was shocked to scratch off the $300,000 top prize.

"I about passed out," the winner recalled.

The lucky player said his candy bar didn't fare quite as well as it sat forgotten in his car after his attention was taken by the lottery ticket.

"It kind of melted before I finally ate it," he said.