Candice Bergen is looking back on her time with artist Salvador Dali­ and actor Charlie Chaplin.

The 74-year-old actress described meeting Dali­, who died at age 84 in 1989, and Chaplin, who died at age 88 in 1977, during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

When asked if she ever met Dali­, Bergen produced a photo that shows her seated between Dali­ and artist Andy Warhol.

"This is Andy Warhol on one side and Salvador Dali­ and his waxed mustache on the other," Bergen said. "I was so terrified. [Dali­] was great fun. He was the weirdest human being I'd ever met until then, except for Andy, who was pretty weird."

Bergen also confirmed she met Chaplin and his wife, Oona Chaplin.

"I became friendly with Charlie and Oona Chaplin many years ago and had them to a house when they visited Los Angeles, accompanied them to the Oscars when he was given his honorary Oscar, [and] through a friend who had brought him to America, photographed him for Life magazine."

"He was adorable," she added.

In addition, Bergen shared details about Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger's birthday party for Bianca Jagger at Studio 54, a former disco nightclub frequented by Warhol, Dali­ and other celebrities.

"I was not a Studio 54-goer so I was in a state of overwhelm for whatever time I stayed," she said. "Studio 54 itself was just a huge wow. I think just the fact of all the writhing and the total lack of inhibition, and I didn't even see the good rooms."

Bergen will next star in Let Them All Talk, a new comedy-drama directed by Steven Soderbergh and co-starring Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan. The movie premieres Thursday on HBO Max.