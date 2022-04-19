Candace Cameron Bure has signed a new agreement with GAC Media to develop, produce and star in movies and television content across stations GAC Family and GAC Living.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bure makes the move after being a regular on the Hallmark Channel where she starred in multiple holiday films.

The Full House alum will be taking on a prominent executive role at GAC Media to oversee and curate programming at the networks along with original programming through her company Candy Rock Entertainment.

Bure will additionally create seasonal celebration content and play a key role in GAC Media's annual Great American Christmas franchise.

"I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," Bure said in a statement.

"I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about," she continued.